Things You’d Find in Your Grandpa’s Garage

Just reading that headline might have made you a little nervous—because the #1 rule of Grandpa's garage was...

... never go in Grandpa's garage.

There was definitely a mystique about it, this home away from home for Grandma's favorite man (except for maybe the very charming milkman)—long before the concept of man caves even existed.

Tools and Bikini Hardware Calendar Getty Images/RIDGID loading...

Tetanus was a sure bet in Grandpa's garage, as was a long-expired calendar featuring a very pretty lady who gave you "funny feelings."

It was made pretty clear that everything in Grandpa's garage would either kill you or maim you in some form or other.

Everything that was sharp/rusty, flammable, generally distasteful or bad for you in any way (and banned by mom at home) was readily available just by stepping inside.

Old Car in Garage Getty Images loading...

Grandpa also had his projects. One of the projects you'd find in his garage was your late Uncle Jerry's car which Grandpa was certain he could get running if "only everyone would stop borrowing his tools."

Everyone knew the car was never leaving the garage but Grandpy sure did have a good time telling his buddies from the neighborhood about the places he'd go (without Grandma) once he finally had it up and running.

