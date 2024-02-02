Hear the Band’s ‘The Weight’ in New Budweiser Super Bowl Ad

The Band's "The Weight" can be heard in a new Super Bowl LVIII commercial for Budweiser.

What begins as an instrumental version of the track eventually opens up into the original song. Released in 1968, "The Weight" appeared on the group's debut album Music From Big Pink, and cracked the Billboard Hot 100.

"After I wrote it and we recorded it, it did have a sense to me of a timeless quality," guitarist Robbie Robertson, who passed away in 2023, told Rolling Stone in 2020. "Because it wasn’t obvious in the storytelling. It’s kind of lost in time in the most wonderful way."

You can watch the ad, which features the beer company's famous Clydesdale horses, below.

READ MORE: How the Band Boldly Reshaped With 'Rock of Ages'

It's one of the first Super Bowl ads to appear in full. Elsewhere, a commercial for Bud Light featuring Post Malone and "Magic Carpet Ride" by Steppenwolf has been teased online.

Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company responsible for both aforementioned beers, will be the biggest advertiser among alcohol brands at this year's Super Bowl with a total of two and a half minutes of advertising time.

In other film and television news relating to the Band, Robertson was recently posthumously nominated for an Oscar for his score in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, one of his last projects before his death. That ceremony will take place on March 10.