Styx and Foreigner Announce Summer 2024 Tour

Styx and Foreigner will hit the road next summer for a lengthy run of dates with special guest John Waite.

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour kicks off June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and is set to wrap on Aug. 28 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8. Additional pre-sale information is available at the Foreigner and Styx websites. A complete list of dates and the tour's announcement video is below.

“We always look forward to being with our buddies in Styx,” Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen told UCR as the two bands prepare for their first tour together since 2014. “We’ve done so many things with them. They’re absolute professionals, which is what you want. You want to be on the road with someone you can count on – not some crazy, weird, ego-driven, maniacal bullshit fest, that every day there’s some new thing you have to deal with. They’re just spot on … but they’re also very funny, very affable guys.”

In a separate UCR interview, Styx’s Tommy Shaw promised “a hell of a night of classic rock music. I heard ‘Cold as Ice’ and I remember listening to that and going, ‘Who is that?’ I was blown away. That was my first exposure to Foreigner. The hits just kept coming after that. When I finally got to see them live, I thought, ‘Man, this is somebody that we can hopefully eventually work with.’ It’s so nice that the music still lives and we can all go on these kinds of tours.”

This marks the latest chapter in Foreigner’s ongoing farewell tour, which was announced in 2022. “It’s been a little bit of an emotional roller coaster,” Hansen admitted, “because as much as I want to stop touring nine months of the year, there’s also a level of recognition about what we've done and what we're doing – and the gratitude and understanding of what it's meant for us in our lives. … I'm on stage with my friends that I love and it's a huge, huge thing every night.”

Both Styx and Foreigner Are Working on New Music

With Styx now past the 50-year mark as a group, Shaw laughed when asked if they have similar farewell plans. “I have no end in sight,” he said. “It will probably be when they drag me off to the funeral home. I’d gladly go that way,” he said with a chuckle.

One thing they both agree on is that there are still new tracks waiting to be finished. “We’re always writing a song,” Shaw said, noting that idle time on the road tends to birth many ideas. “We've gone out and played and played and have had a chance to have these little nuggets come out. Now we have a list of them, and we're going to start fleshing them out and getting them recorded. And there we go … another year, you know?”

Foreigner's path to the studio is a little bit less defined. “We’ve written and worked on and been in the studio and been on the road and written on the road and written off the road,” Hansen said. “A lot of those things sometimes, because we tour so much, it's very hard to get everybody together to finish something. So there's a lot of stuff that's in different states of completion. I hope that we're gonna get to a lot of those things.”

Styx, Foreigner and John Waite, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour 2024

June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 15 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

June 19 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 26 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 28 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 29 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 15 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 31 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Gifford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

