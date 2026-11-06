Next year is shaping up to be a busy one for Styx. In all, they've confirmed another dozen new 2027 stops – including the return of Rockin' in Paradise with Styx and Friends.

See a complete list of Styx dates, cities and venues below, with the newest in bold, along with a preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information and tickets to Styx's concerts, go to their official site or styxparadise.com.

Following last year's schedule, Rockin' in Paradise will feature two shows by Styx, along with appearances by Chicago, 38 Special, Tesla, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship, among others. The 2026 edition was canceled, however, amid weather concerns.

Tommy Shaw joined Styx in 1975, just before the arrival of the gold-selling 'Equinox' LP. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) Styx

Why Was Rockin' in Paradise Canceled in 2026?

Much of the Florida panhandle had been placed under a tropical storm watch, with a state of emergency declared in 25 counties – including Walton County, where Styx's beach weekend was to take place. Hurricane Isaias ultimately made landfall as a destructive Category 2 storm on the other side of nearby Destin.

Styx paired with Chicago earlier in 2026 on shared dates called the Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits … Your Kind of Tour. Those shows wrapped up in September. Their busy year began with a Las Vegas residency where Styx played 1978's triple-platinum Top 10 hit Pieces of Eight in its entirety.

READ MORE: Top 10 Styx Songs

They'll kick off 2027 with a handful of stand-alone shows before returning to the Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre. Styx then has concerts planned everywhere from California to Florida. There are currently stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut along the way, with more assuredly to come.

Cheap Trick also played a week of concerts with Styx last year before taking an extended break from touring. Styx still has a string of late-2026 appearances left to make, with a handful through early December in Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota.

styxparadise.com styxparadise.com

Styx's Remaining 2026 Shows

11/6 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

11/7 – Carlton, MN @ Black Bear Casino Resort

12/4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

12/5 – New Town, ND @ 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

12/6 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Styx's 2027 Tour Dates

(New dates in bold)

1/5 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

1/6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

1/8 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino and Resort

1/9 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort

1/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

1/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/17 – Williamsport, PA @ Journey Bank Community Arts Center

2/19 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino

2/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/23 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre

3/2 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

3/5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/7 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

3/30 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre

3/3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

10/7-9 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2027

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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