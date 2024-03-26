Stray Cats Announce Summer Tour

Stray Cats have announced dates for a summer tour that starts on July 27 in Woodinville, Washington, and concludes on Aug. 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

More than two dozen shows will keep the trio - singer and guitarist Brian Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom - on the road for three weeks this year. The rockabilly band was last on the road in 2019, playing a summer tour that year.

The earlier tour was in support of 40, the Long Island-formed band's first album in more than 25 years. A live album culled from the tour, Rocked This Town: From LA to London, was released in 2020. Stray Cats released nine albums between 1981 and the 2019 reunion record. They scored three Top 10 singles during the peak run in 1982-83; their debut album in the States, Built for Speed (compiled from their first two U.K. LPs), spent 15 weeks at No. 2.

READ MORE: Revisiting Stray Cats' 'Rant N' Rave With the Stray Cats'

"I've always said that we all grew up in the same neighborhood, so there's an instant feeling between us when we play," Setzer noted in a press release announcing the tour. "It allows us to be confident and spontaneous. Man, that's priceless." "With just a string bass, a guitar and a drum, we have always had less instruments and gear, but more rumble, more twang, more shake and more bang than anyone else," Rocker added. "Now's the right time to bring it back."

Phantom said he was "thrilled to be doing shows in 2024 with Stray Cats in the U.S.A. Playing drums with Brian and Lee in our rockabilly band is the best possible way to spend a summer."

Where Are the Stray Cats Playing Live in 2024?

After the 2020 tour's launch in Washington, Stray Cats will cross the country for stops in San Diego, Denver, New York and Atlantic City.

You can see the list of dates below. It's possible shows may be added to the itinerary since there the schedule includes at least one "TBA" date.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A fan club presale starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the band's website.

Stray Cats Summer 2024 Tour

7/27 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michele Winery

7/28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/30 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

8/1 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

8/2 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

8/3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

8/6 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

8/8 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts

8/9 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

8/10 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

8/12 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

8/13 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/15 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

8/17 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater