Stone Temple Pilots and Live Announce Jubilee 2024 Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Live will team up this summer for the Jubilee co-headlining tour, featuring support on various dates from Soul Asylum and Our Lady Peace.

The trek begins on Aug. 16 in Concord, California, and wraps on Sept. 15 in Indianapolis. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Stone Temple and Live will trade set times throughout the tour, and both bands are celebrating the 30th anniversaries of chart-topping albums: Purple and Throwing Copper, respectively. The former sold 6 million copies in the United States and the latter sold 8 million, both solidifying their respective artists as some of the biggest bands of the alternative boom.

Stone Temple Pilots and Live, Jubilee 2024 Tour

Aug. 16 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^

Aug. 17 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater # ^

Aug. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

Aug. 22 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

Aug. 23 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

Aug. 24 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

Aug. 27 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

Aug. 28 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Aug. 30 - Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +

Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sept. 1 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

Sept. 4 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Sept. 5 - Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +

Sept. 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sept. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Sept. 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

Sept. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sept. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

# Stone Temple Pilots closes show

+ Live closes show

^ with Our Lady Peace