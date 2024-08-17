Stone Temple Pilots and Live Launch Joint Tour: Set Lists, Videos

Stone Temple Pilots and Live kicked off their co-headlining tour with a concert in Concord, California on Friday, Aug. 16.

The trek sees both bands celebrating the 30th anniversary of a landmark release. Live’s 1994 album Throwing Copper is the most commercially successful release in their catalog, an eight-times-platinum triumph that spawned hits such as “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone.” Meanwhile, STP’s 1994 release, Purple, sold more than 6 million copies and cemented the band among the era’s greatest rock acts.

READ MORE: How Stone Temple Pilots Came Back Strong With 'Purple'

Both naturally bands lent heavily on their 30th anniversary material during the Concord concert, though their approaches were noticeably different.

Live Deliver 'Time Machine' Set

After an opening set by fellow ‘90s rockers Our Lady Peace, Live took the stage as the night’s first headliner. As expected, the band dedicated plenty of their time to material from Throwing Copper. Eight of their 14 songs on the night came from the 1994 LP, however, the tunes were mixed in with a steady diet of other songs from Live's catalog.

Frontman Ed Kowalczyk -- the band's only remaining original member -- joked that his group was "jumping in a time machine" to cover material from the last 30 years. Yet in a show that was purposefully about celebrating the past, Live also made time for the present. Namely, their brand new song “Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin’)” which was performed early in the set. Other highlights included an emphatic rendition of the 1999 hit "The Dolphin's Cry" and the brooding tune "Lakini’s Juice."

Stone Temple Pilots Perform 'Purple' in Its Entirety

The final performance of the night came from Stone Temple Pilots, who opted to honor Purple by performing the album in its entirety from beginning to end.

To start, the raw aggression of opening song “Meatplow” gave way to the familiar sounds of “Vaseline." Later, “Interstate Love Song” prompted one of the biggest sing-alongs of the night, as thousands in attendance joyously belted out the '90s classic.

Jeff Gutt is now seven years into his run as STP’s singer, having taken over from Chester Bennington and Scott Weiland before him. It was surely a daunting task stepping into a group that featured two generational frontmen, but Gutt has unquestionably made the band his own.

READ MORE: Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked

Across 16 songs, the vocalist showcased substantial stage presence and charisma, but he was also sure to pay tribute to STP's roots. Early on, Gutt introduced the rest of the band, made up of classic era members Dean DeLeo (guitar), Robert DeLeo (bass) and Eric Kretz (drums). "They made an amazing record and we’re here to play through that sucker for you," the singer declared.

While many of Purple's songs have remained in Stone Temple Pilots' set lists over the years, a few of the tracks have been long abandoned. Notably, the Concord show marked the first time in 22 years that STP played “Kitchenware & Candybars” in front of a live audience (the band did, however, perform it during a live stream in 2020). STP was also sure to end the night by playing a handful of their non-Purple hits, including "Plush" and "Sex Type Thing."

Full set lists for both performances can be found below.

Stone Temple Pilots and Live will continue to tour together through the end of summer, with a closing concert on Sept. 15 in Indianapolis.

Watch Stone Temple Pilots Perform 'Interstate Love Song'

Watch Stone Temple Pilots Perform 'Fly Lounge'

Watch Live Perform 'Lankini's Juice'

Live, Concord, California, 8/16/24

1. "Top"

2. "All Over You"

3. "Selling the Drama"

4. "Freaks

5. “Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin’)"

6. "Pain Lies on the Riverside"

7. "Pillar of Davidson"

8. "Shit Towne"

9. "The Dolphin’s Cry"

10. "Turn My Head"

11. "White, Discussion"

12. "Lakini’s Juice"

13. "I Alone"

14. "Lightning Crashes"

Stone Temple Pilots, Concord, California, 8/16/24

1. “Meatplow”

2. “Vaseline”

3. “Lounge Fly”

4. “Interstate Love Song”

5. “Still Remains”

6. “Pretty Penny”

7. “Silvergun Superman”

8. “Big Empty”

9. “Unglued”

10. “Army Ants”

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars”

12. "Plush"

13. "Dead and Bloated"

14. "Trippin on a Hole in a Paper Heart"

15. "Sex Type Thing"