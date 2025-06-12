Watch Sting Cover ‘God Only Knows’ in Tribute to Brian Wilson

Sting included a tribute to Brian Wilson in his concert in Rostock, Germany on Wednesday evening, performing an acoustic rendition of the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

"Today, one of my heroes died, Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys," he said, "so I want to sing a song that I love."

You can watch the performance, which was posted to Sting's social media, below.

Wilson's passing was announced by his family on Wednesday. He was 82 years old.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," their statement said. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

Wilson's fellow founding Beach Boys member Al Jardine also put out a statement.

"I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl [Wilson] and Dennis [Wilson], singing those beautiful harmonies again," he said. "You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever."

That Time Sting Performed 'God Only Knows' With Brian Wilson

Back in 2008, Sting actually performed "God Only Knows" with Wilson himself at a benefit concert hosted by Sting at New York City's Carnegie Hall. Audio of that performance can be heard below.

Watch Sting and Brian Wilson Perform 'God Only Knows' in 2008