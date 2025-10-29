Stevie Nicks Reveals She and Lindsey Buckingham are Talking Again

Stevie Nicks has confirmed that she and Lindsey Buckingham are talking again, after a bitter dispute that led to Buckingham's 2018 departure from Fleetwood Mac.

The singer revealed the news during the duo's separate interviews on the newest episode of the Song Exploder podcast, which found them dissecting the song "Frozen Love" from their recently reissued, long out of print 1973 Buckingham Nicks album.

In 2024 Nicks explained that Buckingham's alleged bad behavior towards her and others at a 2018 MusiCares benefit concert made her decide to end their working relationship out of the blue. "I could hear my mom (Barbara, who died in 2011) saying 'Are you really going to spend the next 15 years of your life with this man?,'" she recalled.

Fleetwood Mac recruited Mike Campbell and Neil Finn to take Buckingham's place for what appears to have been the band's final tour, which concluded in 2019. Since the 2022 death of keyboardist and singer Christine McVie, Nicks has steadfastly declared that the band will not reunite again.

It seemed likely Nicks and Buckingham had re-opened some lines of communication when they started jointly promoting the album's re-release on social media back in July, but this marks the first time either has confirmed the news.

"Lindsey and I started talking about it last night," she said of the duo's early days together. "This whole thing seems really like yesterday to us."

Later in the interview, Buckingham explained how he and Nicks divided up the creative duties on her songs, with Nicks writing the basic song and lyrics then turning it over to him. “I don’t think she craved my input on that (songwriting) level, and nor did I crave hers on production or instrumental level, either,” he stated. “She understood that I was transforming things for her, and I understood that I wouldn’t have had anything to transform without the beautiful center that she’d given me.”

Nicks also reflected on the pair's often turbulent romantic and professional lives together. “Our relationship was up and down and up and down and up and down and difficult, but at the same time, fantastic,” she said. “And what we were doing was so fantastic, that it was worth putting up with the trials and tribulations of a relationship that’s difficult.”

She also joked that she owed Buckingham another phone call, to apologize for a line in "Frozen Love" that she wrote as "Fate gave you me for a lover," but which wound up instead sounding like "hate" when she sang it on the record: "That's not good. I'm sorry, Lindsey. I'm calling him later."