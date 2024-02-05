Stevie Nicks Adds More Dates to Sprawling US Tour

Stevie Nicks has announced an additional 12 dates have been added to her 2024 tour.

The new concerts, scheduled for May and June, will take place in cities like Nashville, Denver, Indianapolis and more.

You can view a complete list of Nicks' tour dates, with the newly added shows in bold, below.

While most of Nicks' concerts will be solo, she's slated to perform two joint shows with Billy Joel this year, one on March 9 in Arlington, Texas, and the other on June 21 in Chicago.

"We met at a Fleetwood Mac gig in San Francisco probably 10 years ago," Joel told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. "I just got to meet her backstage, but we've never worked together, even though we both kind of hit at the same time. So this'll be a completely new thing for me."

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 17 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 21 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live^

Feb. 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 3 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 6 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 9 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

May 4 — Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest — First Ward Park+

May 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

May 10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort^ – JUST ADDED

May 14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

May 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

May 21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino – JUST ADDED

May 24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival — Napa Valley Expo+

May 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center – JUST ADDED

May 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena – JUST ADDED

June 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED

June 9 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun – JUST ADDED

June 12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena – JUST ADDED

June 15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium – JUST ADDED

June 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field*

^ Not a Live Nation Date

* With Billy Joel

+ Festival Date