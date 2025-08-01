Stevie Nicks Halts 2025 U.S. Tour After Suffering Injury

Stevie Nicks is leaving the road for a while to heal up. See a complete list of impacted dates below.

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled," her team said in an official statement. "Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

She'd just extended these dates in June. The kickoff show was set for Aug. 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with 16 more stops through Oct. 25 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

Nine of those concerts were to take place during the impacted months. "More information will be available at point of purchase," according to the official statement. "Ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date."

When Will Stevie Nicks' Tour Resume?

Some of Nicks' 2025 dates had been stadium appearances with coheadliner Billy Joel, but he dropped out after revealing the diagnosis of a rare brain disorder. Most of those shows became Nicks headliners after shifting to smaller arenas.

"The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 1 in Portland, Oregon," according to Nicks' team. "Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

In the meantime, the long-awaited reissue of Buckingham Nicks has been confirmed. The 1973 album released by Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham before they joined Fleetwood Mac had long been out of print. Buckingham Nicks returns on compact disc, vinyl and streaming platforms in September.

Stevie Nicks Updated 2025 U.S. Tour

8/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (to be rescheduled)

8/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (to be rescheduled)

8/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (to be rescheduled)

8/19 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (to be rescheduled)

8/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (to be rescheduled)

8/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena (to be rescheduled)

8/30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (to be rescheduled)

9/3 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (to be rescheduled)

9/7 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena (to be rescheduled)

10/1 – Portland OR @ MODA Center

10/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

