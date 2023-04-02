Steven Tyler Seeks Dismissal of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Steven Tyler filed legal papers last week in the ongoing lawsuit that alleges he committed sexual assault of a minor.

Events detailed in Julia Holcomb’s paperwork, submitted in December, appear to connect with events in the ‘70s detailed in Tyler’s memoir, regarding a three-year period after he’d met her when she was 16. The Aerosmith frontman said he “almost took a teen bride” and her parents had signed over legal guardianship to him. “With my bad self being 26 and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her,” he wrote.

Holcomb took action after the State of California temporarily lifted the statute of limitations in such cases, leading to a lawsuit that included 50 John Does. She said Tyler “did not meaningfully follow through on [guardianship] promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff.” She added that the allegedly abusive relationship ended after she “made a conscious decision to leave and escape the music and drug-addled world, seeking to be free from the sexualized culture created by Tyler and the industry.”

In Tyler’s new filing, the rocker's lawyers argued that complaints against him are completely or at least partially inadmissible because she’d given her consent, and said he was further protected by his position as her legal guardian. CBS reported that the singer’s filing claimed that his “actions were legitimate, justified and in good-faith,” and that Holcomb had not “sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission” as a result of his actions, and was therefore not entitled to damages.

The case continues through Torrance Superior Court.

Aerosmith Albums Ranked Any worst-to-best ranking of Aerosmith must deal with two distinct eras: their sleazy '70s work and the slicker, more successful '80s comeback. But which one was better?

Was Aerosmith’s ‘Night in the Ruts’ Doomed to Fail?