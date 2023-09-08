Steve Howe: Chris Squire Would’ve Been Disappointed by Rock Hall

Yes guitarist Steve Howe looked back at his band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, noting that late founding bassist Chris Squire would have been disappointed by the night.

Howe reflected upon the experience during an appearance on The Rock Podcast With Denny Somach. Even though the guitarist admitted that Squire would have been “thrilled that we’d been inducted,” he added that the bassist would have nonetheless been “disappointed” that every musician who had been a part of Yes didn't get included in the honor.

“His goal was the same as what we were hoping for, too. That every ingredient of Yes members would be represented,” Howe explained. “But I’m sure I’m not the first to say that’s not how you can do it. Because their model, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation stands and falls on what they design for that show. And if they want somebody in, they’d like them in, please.”

Howe expressed his admiration for the people running the Hall but suggested that there’s very little leeway regarding which band members get inducted. “They do have a persuasive way of saying, ‘Well, this is the way we see it.’”

Steve Howe Says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Was 'Pretty Difficult'

For Yes’ 2017 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Howe performed alongside Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, Alan White and Jon Anderson, who hadn’t sung with the band in more than a decade. Rush’s Geddy Lee filled in for Squire, who died in 2015.

Although Howe enjoyed the performance, he found the rest of the night to be trying.

“It was pretty difficult,” the guitarist admitted. “It needn’t have been. But I think what happened was, even after the performances, it got continuously more difficult, even though it shouldn’t have. After the performance, that should have been it. OK, the slate is clean. Let’s move forward. But of course, we got roped into lots of interviews, and in those interviews came all these crazy moments that weren’t consistent with one another.”

How Many People Have Been in Yes?

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Yes has featured a long list of members. Anderson, Squire, guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford made up the original lineup. Howe, Wakeman, White, Rabin and Trevor Horn are among the others who joined Yes at various points.

A total of 20 musicians have officially joined the band, with even more serving as touring members or participating in such offshoot groups as ARW.

Only eight – Howe, Squire, Anderson, Wakeman, Bruford, White, Rabin and Kaye – were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.