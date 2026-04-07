Hear Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy Perform ‘I Need U’ From New Solo Album

Ratt star Stephen Pearcy has released "I Need U," the first single from his newly announced solo album The Dogg Mob.

You can hear the song below, and check out Pearcy's upcoming tour plans - both solo and alongside his longtime Ratt bandmate Warren DeMartini, with whom he reunited for a series of special shows last year.

“This song’s on me—download it before they charge ya," Pearcy wrote on his official website. "We’ve been writing some killer material the last few years—Erik Ferentinos and I—with Matt Thorne at MT Studios shaping the sound. We’re fired up about this record."

The song features Pearcy on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Blas Elias on drums, Thorne on bass, Ferentinos on rhythm guitar and a "special guest" lead guitarist that will apparently be revealed at a later date.

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The post also promised that the record would be "stacked with an all-star roster of Pearcy's favs and friends." The Dogg Mob is set to be released late in the summer of 2026 from Pearcy's own Top Fuel Records label. A list of collaborators and a specific release date has not been revealed yet.

It will be Pearcy's sixth solo album and his first since 2018's View to a Thrill.

Hear Stephen Pearcy Perform 'I Need U'

Stephen Pearcy 2026 Tour Dates

May 9: Tulare, CA - Adventist Health Amphitheater

May 29: Davenport, IA - River City Casino

May 31: Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino

June 12: Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

June 13: West Salem, WI - Maple Grove Venues

Aug. 21: Gatlinburg, TN - Mountain Music Festival

Aug. 23: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live