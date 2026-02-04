Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy has announced the first batch of show dates for his 2026 tour.

The Undercover Tour currently includes seven dates, several of which will feature his longtime Ratt bandmate and guitarist, Warren DeMartini.

The first date of the run is in late February; more shows will be performed throughout the year through late August. More dates will be announced later.

"This is real life, rock 'n' roll, and raw access moments that don’t make it on social media, and I'm opening the door wide," Pearcy said in a press release announcing the tour. "It's where the real story lives."

Pearcy and DeMartini have been playing shows together recently, adding more Ratt songs to their set lists at the stops.

Where Is Stephen Pearcy Playing in 2026?

Currently, Pearcy's The Underground Tour includes seven dates, starting with a Feb. 26 show in Highland, California, which also features DeMartini.

Pearcy has solo dates in Louisiana and Wisconsin in May and June, before DeMartini joins him for two August shows in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Orlando.

You can see Pearcy's full list of concert dates for the Underground Tour below. More information, including ticket details, is on his website.

Will Ratt Ever Reunite?

Pearcy first left Ratt — which had Top 10 albums in 1984 and 1985 — in 1992. He and DeMartini, along with classic lineup drummer Bobby Blotzer, reunited in 1996.

He left again in 2000, eventually touring as Ratt Featuring Stephen Pearcy, as the other members continued to perform as Ratt. Since then, legal disputes have arisen over rights to the band's name.

In 2022, Pearcy dismissed the idea of reuniting with his former bandmates. "I'd rather be out there [solo] than having the band out there with just me and the bass player in Ratt," he noted in 2022.

"That's not what Ratt was. Ratt was [Robbin] Crosby [who died in 2002], Pearcy, DeMartini, Bobby and Juan [Croucier], and so be it. I'd rather give a bit of integrity to the band, because it was a great rock band, and just continue doing what I do. You can't beat a dead horse or try to bulls--- people."

Stephen Pearcy, The Underground Tour 2026

^February 26 - Highland, CA - Rockageddon at Yaamava' Theater

+May 9 - Tulare, CA - Adventist Health Amphitheater

+May 29 - Davenport, IA - River City Casino

+May 31 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort

+Jun 13 - West Salem, WI - Maple Grove Venue

^Aug 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg

^Aug 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

^ PEARCY/DEMARTINI

+ STEPHEN PEARCY SOLO