Hear Tom Petty on Snoop Dogg’s New Version of a Heartbreakers Hit

Snoop Dogg's new album, Missionary is out now. It features a cameo by the late Tom Petty on one of his own songs, "Last Dance With Mary Jane."

Though titled after the original Heartbreakers song, it includes new lyrics performed by Snoop and the song's other guest, Jelly Roll.

You can listen to the track below.

Other guests on the album include Sting, who appears on a track called "Another Part of Me," 50 Cent and the LP's own producer, Dr. Dre, who worked with Snoop on his debut album Doggystyle back in 1994.

"We [still] in love with what we do. I'm peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that," Snoop said in a recent press release. "He brings the best out of me because he's particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the fuckin’ music and the concept of the songs."

Is 'Last Dance With Mary Jane' Really About Weed?

Last month, Snoop, whose name is arguably one of the world's most associated with all things marijuana, described his Petty cover as a "weed song."

But according to Petty himself, that wasn't what was on his mind when he wrote "Last Dance With Mary Jane." Or at least he was pretty sure it wasn't.

"I don't think I was writing about pot. I think it was just a girl's name. I can't imagine that I'd write a song about pot. I don't think there's enough there to write about," Petty said with a laugh in 2005's Conversations With Tom Petty.

