An upcoming film based on the real events behind the opening night of the first ever Saturday Night Live now has its cast.

Here is what we know so far about SNL 1975.

What Is SNL 1975 About?

SNL 1975 will cover the debut night of the long-running sketch comedy show. "Based on the screenwriters' interviews with the show's living cast, scribes and crew, the film is set to focus on the formative moment in October 1975 for the the NBC sketch show that is currently airing its 49th season," The Hollywood Reporter said in a recent report.

The late-night show debuted October 11, 1975 as NBC's Saturday Night. Comedian George Carlin served as the first-ever host. The first sketch, called "The Wolverines," ended with Chevy Chase walking on stage to announce "live from New York, it's Saturday Night."

ABC was running a show called Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell at the time. The late-night NBC show's name change became official in 1977.

"While SNL's inaugural season was an experiment in live comedy, it formed the basis for what's become an institution—and its success was propelled by it's young, mostly-unknown cast," NBC says about SNL's launch.

Who Has Been Cast For SNL 1975?

Deadline has revealed which actors are set to portray Garrett Morris, Dan Aykroyd, Chase and John Belushi.

Lamorne Morris, who may be best know for his work on TV's New Girl, has signed on to play Morris. Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf TV series) is set for the Aykroyd role. Cory Michael Smith, who most recently had a role in the critically acclaimed May December, will play Chase. The Belushi role goes to Matt Wood, a stage actor who has taken on a couple smaller TV roles on Law and Order: SVU and Difficult People.

Deadline previously reported English actress Ella Hunt will play Gilda Radner while Kim Matula (TV's LA to Vegas, The Bold and the Beautiful) was set for the role of Jane Curtin. The two join Emily Fairn who will play fellow original cast member Laraine Newman.

Besides the roles of veteran SNL performers, producers have also lined up actors to play notable behind-the-scenes characters. Earlier this month, Screencrush reported Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) has signed on to play Lorne Michaels while Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza, son of Phillip Seymour Hoffman) is lined up to portray NBC network executive Dick Ebersol.

You can see photos of the SNL 75 cast and the Saturday Night Live stars they will be portraying below.

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' Movie 'SNL 75' Here are the names we know so far that are associated with the project. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Who Is Directing SNL 1975?

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Jason Reitman, who directed 2007's Juno and 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is set to direct SNL 1975. Deadline is reporting that Reitman and Gil Kenan have put together the original screenplay for the movie after several interviews with surviving SNL cast members from that era along with others connected to the show.

When Will SNL 1975 Be Released?

Sony Pictures has yet to announce a release date for SNL 1975. IMDB.com currently has the title listed as being in "pre-production."