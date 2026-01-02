British rock singer Yungblud has teamed up with the Smashing Pumpkins for a new version of Yungblud's song "Zombie."

Both the original song and the album it appears on, 2025's Idols, have been nominated for Grammy awards. But now, a "heavier" rendition of it recorded with the Pumpkins is available for fans.

You can hear the track below. An accompanying music video for it is expected to drop on Jan. 2.

Yungblud Was Always Inspired by the Smashing Pumpkins

In a statement, Yungblud — real name Dominic Harrison — said that the music of the Smashing Pumpkins' has consistently inspired his own work.

"Siamese Dream was an album that was there for me more than I could ever explain when I was growing so to be making music with the band that created it is really quite hard to comprehend," he said (via NME). "Billy [Corgan] has always been such a massive inspiration to me but more recently a huge mentor of mine. His outlook on the importance of truth in art is something that I’ve always held close to my heart."

Yungblud continued on to say that "Zombie," to him, is the most important song on his Idols album.

"It’s deeply personal and it was heavily influenced by the Smashing Pumpkins' ability to mix emotion, cinema and heavy guitars," he explained. "I sent Billy an email, asking if he would re-imagine this song with me and when he agreed to it, it was a dream come true. To watch one of my idols work on something that I had written was one of the greatest honors of my life. I love that this new version of 'Zombie' is heavier, it has Billy Corgan's iconic guitar sound, it has more urgency and it rips my heart out. I'm so proud of it."

Corgan also expressed gratitude for having been a part of the project.

"Yungblud's star shines bright, so it’s been great fun to lend our zig-zag voice to his 'Zombie' which he's said was inspired by one of our own," he said. "Hence the encouragement that we make this rendition as personal as possible and I'm proud to say we’ve done that; if only to honor him in return."