The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced headlining tour dates for this summer. The band had previously unveiled shows with Green Day on their Saviors Tour.

The new dates include a dozen concerts that will take place during open days on the Green Day tour. The new North American shows start almost immediately after the Saviors Tour starts on July 29, with a July 31 gig in Muskoka, Ontario.

The headlining tour completes on Sept. 27, two days before the Smashing Pumpkins' shows with Green Day concludes in San Diego.

Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, the Smashing Pumpkins' 12th album, was released in May 2023, after a three-part rollout that started in November 2022 with the first 11 songs. The second set of tracks arrived in March 2022, with the final 11 completing the album with the LP's full release.

Earlier this year, the band put out a call for a new guitarist. More than 10,000 people applied for the job, but no official word has been released on the replacement yet for Jeff Schroeder, who left the group in October after 16 years.

Where Are the Smashing Pumpkins Playing in 2024?

The Smashing Pumpkins have a busy 2024 lined up. They will play a series of European tour dates starting on June 7 in Birmingham before winding down that leg of shows on July 16 in Athens. Concerts include dates with Weezer, Interpol and Tom Morello.

The Saviors Tour with Green Day launches on July 29 with a stadium show in Washington, D.C. For the next two months, the Pumpkins will alternate dates on that tour with headlining shows by themselves.

The newly announced headlining dates include stops in Montreal, Kansas City, Des Moines and St. Louis, before wrapping up on Sept. 27 in Las Vegas. You can see the Smashing Pumpkins' 2024 tour itinerary below.

Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the band's website.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 North American Tour

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

7/31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

8/3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

8/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/16 – Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

9/10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

918 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

9/21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

9/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day