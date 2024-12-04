Listen to Slash and Duff McKagan’s New Single ‘I Can Breathe’

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan are heard on a new charity single that also features Cesar Gueikian, the CEO of Gibson Guitars.

Working under the title of the Gibson Band – which will feature other musicians in future releases – the trio launched their track “I Can Breathe,” which comes complete with artwork by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian.

The song can be heard below.

“A hard-hitting rock song, the new benefit single features rhythm guitars and piano from Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, with special guests Duff McKagan on lead vocals and lyrics, and Slash on lead guitar and solos,” a statement confirmed.

All proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness via the Gibson Gives program. “NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health resource organization that is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness,” the guitar corporation said.

“The cover artwork is based on a large-scale original painting by Serj Tankian titled ‘They’re Coming.’ The original painting by Serj Tankian will be auctioned off alongside a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar – which also features the hand-painted artwork – as part of Julien’s Auctions forthcoming global auction.”

How Gibson Boss Secured Guns N’ Roses Men for Benefit Single

Guekian reported: “Guns N’ Roses had a profound influence on me and my guitar playing. So having the opportunity to write and record this song with Slash and Duff is a dream come true, and it’s an honor to call them friends and partners.”

He continued: “Guns N’ Roses had just come off touring when I shared the song with Duff. He loved it and quickly wrote the lyrics and cut the vocals at the Sound Factory in Los Angeles. Having Duff on vocals made the next step obvious – which was asking Slash if he would collaborate with lead guitars and solos.

“I’m grateful for the collaboration from Slash, Duff, and from my friend Serj Tankian’s participation with cover artwork. I’m thrilled we’re donating all proceeds from the song to a great and relevant cause.”

The Gibson Band – ‘I Can Breathe’