Hear Slash Solo on Demi Lovato’s ‘Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)’

Demi Lovato has recruited Slash for a new rock version of her 2017 song "Sorry Not Sorry," which will appear on her upcoming album of rerecordings titled Revamped, out on Sept. 15.

You can hear the new version of the song below.

"Sorry Not Sorry" originally served as the lead single off Lovato's sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest chart placement of her career. Lovato recorded new vocals for the rock version, which replaces the keyboards and electronic beats of the original with chunky guitars and aggressive drums.

"Slash is an iconic artist who I've been a fan of for years. It's an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of 'Sorry Not Sorry,'" Lovato said in a statement. "With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can't wait for everyone to hear more!"

Lovato dove headfirst into the rock realm with last year's Holy Fvck, and she enlisted Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss for the supporting tour. "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" follows rocked-up versions of "Heart Attack" and "Cool for the Summer," all of which will appear on Revamped. The 10-track album is available for preorder now.

Slash, meanwhile, is staying busy on the road with Guns N' Roses and will also appear on the Barbie soundtrack, out next week. He and Wolfgang Van Halen both lent their six-string talents to the song "I'm Just Ken," which features lead vocals from Ryan Gosling.