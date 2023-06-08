Terrible Pantera and Skid Row Co-Written Songs Exist Somewhere

Skid Row guitarist Snake Sabo revealed the existence of some “terrible” songs he co-wrote with Pantera singer Phil Anselmo.

In a recent interview with Spin, Sabo looked back at his band’s early years on the road, admitting there were many examples of incidents “that would not be acceptable in today’s culture.”

Discussing Skid Row’s 1992 road trip with Pantera, he said, “There was no tour that we partied harder. … We all became like brothers with one another. That whole tour was just crazy, and it’s amazing that anybody still has a liver to speak of. ... It was on every night – like, pranks and drinking. Our crews would go into a bar … and they didn’t know what hit them. Those guys were absolutely nonstop, and so we were like, ‘No, we’re not going to be outdone.’”

Sabo recalled developing a particularly close friendship with Anselmo. “We’d hang out on each other’s buses,” he said. “On one night, I was on Philip’s bus and we were up until four in the morning writing the worst songs – awful, awful songs that were 15 seconds long and they were just terrible. He still has the dictaphone tapes with those songs somewhere. But luckily nobody got hurt that tour, and I have these tremendous, happy memories from being out there with them.”

He also remembered how he and Zakk Wylde made themselves unpopular on a long-haul flight in 1989. They were heading for the Moscow Music Peace Festival along with Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi and others, and the flight was supposed to be alcohol-free.

“I don’t know what happened, but it was not dry,” Sabo said. “Zakk Wylde and I … went berserk. We stayed up for 36 hours partying and annoying everybody. ... We’re super-loud and burning our arms with cigarettes because that’s how we’re bonding – kind of shows how childish we were at the time.

“And then we go back to the hotel and terrorized everyone, banging on people’s doors to come drink with us. At the beginning of that run, we were probably the most disliked people in that entourage.”