Listen to Sheryl Crow’s ‘Alarm Clock’ From Upcoming New Album

Sheryl Crow has released the first track, "Alarm Clock," from her upcoming album, Evolution.

The track, which comes with an accompanying music video available for viewing below, was co-written with Mike Elizondo, the LP's producer, and Emily Weisband.

Evolution, Crow's 11th studio album and first in close to five years, will be released on March 29. It's currently available for pre-ordering.

Sheryl Crow Has Changed Her Mind About Making Albums

Crow had previously stated that her 2019 album, Threads, would be her last.

"Everything is more song oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavor," Crow said in a press release. She explained, however, that once she started sending demos to Elizondo, "the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album."

Crow was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where she made light of her reversed decision. "You really can't believe anything I say," she told the press.

"This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place," Crow continued in the press release. "I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that."