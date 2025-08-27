‘You Can’t Do S—‘: Sebastian Bach Slams ‘Vocal Experts’ Who Criticize His Singing

Sebastian Bach had some choice words for self-proclaimed "vocal experts" who criticize his singing from the comfort of their homes.

"YouTube is so hilarious. I see videos of guys that call themselves 'vocal experts' or 'vocal instructors' or whatever, and these idiots watch a video of me onstage, like at Wembley Stadium, running around with no shirt on in 100-degree weather," Bach told Australian entertainment site Spotlight Report. "And I’ll do a note, like in my concert footage, and they’ll sit in their chair and go, 'Ahhh,' like sitting in their chair, watching it on YouTube, thinking that that's the same fucking thing as me running around onstage in the summertime.

"I don’t get to sit down and watch and go, 'See, I can do that.' You can’t do shit," Bach continued. "And another thing is, you don’t just do one note of the song. The challenge is to sing the whole song, 'I Remember You,' and then at the end, there’s a scream, and you better be ready for that.

READ MORE: Top 15 Hair Metal Singers

"So spare me sitting there like this going, 'Ohhh. See, I can do that.' No, you have no clue what the hell it is that I do. Sing the whole fucking song, then hit the scream at the end in 100-degree weather on no sleep, jet-lagged. It just makes me laugh. It’s just so funny that people think that they know how to get on a stage and rock for an hour and a half or two hours.

"It’s a dying art, and you can’t sit in your living room in your air conditioning, watching it on YouTube, thinking you have a fucking clue about what it is to get up on that stage and do it every single night. It’s not physically or mentally easy to do. And there’s so many of these so-called 'vocal experts' that I could kick them right in the balls."

Watch Sebastian Bach Slam Self-Proclaimed 'Vocal Experts'

Which 'Vocal Expert' Was Sebastian Bach Talking About?

Although Bach did not mention any so-called "vocal experts" by name, many fans guessed he was talking about the same person: Ken Tamplin.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Hair Metal Debut Albums, Ranked

Tamplin is a vocal coach and Christian rock musician best known for his online singing course, the Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy. He regularly posts YouTube videos in which he offers singing tips and evaluates performances by other rock artists. He's also cousins with Sammy Hagar and cowrote Kiss' "I Confess" on 1997's Carnival of Souls.

Six years ago, Tamplin posted a video in which he reacted to Skid Row's 1991 performance of "I Remember You" at Wembley Stadium — the exact performance Bach referenced in his recent interview. In the video, Tamplin calls out Bach's pitchy vocals and interjects with his own vocal runs.

Watch Ken Tamplin React to Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Live Performance

Neither party has said or posted anything else to confirm or deny bad blood between them. Bach, meanwhile, has North American and Australian tour dates lined up through November. He released his latest album, Child Within the Man, last year.