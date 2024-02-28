Sebastian Bach Announces 2024 North American Tour
Sebastian Bach will hit the road this spring and summer on the What Do I Got to Lose? North American tour.
The trek launches on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana, and wraps on June 29 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 1. You can see the full list of dates, along with Bach's previously announced South and Latin American dates, below.
Bach's upcoming tour takes its name from his latest single, which marked his first release since his 2014 album Give 'Em Hell. A full album is scheduled to arrive this year, but he has not yet announced a title or release date. Bach co-wrote his new track with Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Slash, Mammoth WVH). Slash bassist Todd Kerns also performed on the song alongside guitarist Devin Bronson and drummer Jeremy Colson.
"To me, 'What Do I Got to Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Bach said in a statement at the time of the song's release. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old-school style."
Sebastian Bach 2024 Tour Dates
Feb. 29 - March 7 – Orlando, FL @ The '80s Cruise 2024
April 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show
April 26 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze 2024
April 27 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork 'n' Roll
April 28 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *
April 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro del Museo
May 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras *
May 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican *
May 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario
May 10 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Music Hall
May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
May 14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
May 16 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts
May 17 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
May 18 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino
May 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
May 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
May 22 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
May 24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
May 28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
May 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
May 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hendricks Live!
June 1 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheatre
June 2 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
June 4 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall
June 5 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
June 7 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
June 8 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
June 9 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
June 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
June 14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
June 15 – Denver, CO @ Summit
June 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
June 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
June 19 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
June 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
June 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
June 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
June 27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
June 28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
June 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
* with Mr. Big
