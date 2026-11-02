Scorpions Announce New 2027 Tour Plans
Scorpions have announced their official plans for 2027. They'll return to the road with a fresh tour name and more than 20 new dates on the calendar. You can see all of the concert information below.
Plans for the Love, Peace & Rock N' Roll outing were revealed via the band's social media, where they shared that longtime fans will get first crack at the tickets on Wednesday (Nov. 4) and the general public sale will happen Friday (Nov. 6). More information is available at their official website.
The Scorpions Finally Return to the Stage
The latest tour announcement is good news after the German hard rockers were forced to cancel a number of dates in 2026. They scrubbed a four-show tour of India in April due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."
Although they were able to subsequently complete a six-week European tour after that, there would be more trouble ahead. In September, they shelved plans to play three concerts in Mexico and an eight-show Las Vegas residency. The Sin City gigs were moved to 2027 and the Mexico shows are now also rescheduled as part of this new tour.
"Scorpions regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, their upcoming September shows in Las Vegas will need to be postponed. The band is extremely disappointed but looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in September 2027," read the statement in September announcing the Vegas delay.
The upcoming 2027 concerts will mark their first time back on stage since July 31, their most recent performance.
Last month, the band shared the official trailer for Wind of Change, the upcoming biopic on the group.
Scorpions, 'Love, Peace, & Rock ’N’ Roll' 2027 Tour Dates
April 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
May 2 – Coruña, Spain – Coliseum de La Coruña
May 5 – Bilbao, Spain – Bizkaia Arena
May 8 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
May 12 – Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
May 15 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
May 19 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
May 22 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
June 3 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
June 6 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Arena Vilnius
June 9 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
June 12 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb
June 15 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
June 17 – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
June 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy Stadium
June 23 – Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla
June 26 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
June 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
July 3 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
July 6 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena
July 9 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live
July 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
July 15 – Nîmes, France – Arènes de Nîmes
July 18 – Milano, Italy – Unipol Arena
August 27 – Zapopan, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex
August 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
September 2 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Banamex
September 9 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 14 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 16 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 21 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 23 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
September 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
Scorpions Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Eduardo Rivadavia