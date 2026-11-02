Scorpions have announced their official plans for 2027. They'll return to the road with a fresh tour name and more than 20 new dates on the calendar. You can see all of the concert information below.

Plans for the Love, Peace & Rock N' Roll outing were revealed via the band's social media, where they shared that longtime fans will get first crack at the tickets on Wednesday (Nov. 4) and the general public sale will happen Friday (Nov. 6). More information is available at their official website.

The Scorpions Finally Return to the Stage

The latest tour announcement is good news after the German hard rockers were forced to cancel a number of dates in 2026. They scrubbed a four-show tour of India in April due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."

Although they were able to subsequently complete a six-week European tour after that, there would be more trouble ahead. In September, they shelved plans to play three concerts in Mexico and an eight-show Las Vegas residency. The Sin City gigs were moved to 2027 and the Mexico shows are now also rescheduled as part of this new tour.

"Scorpions regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, their upcoming September shows in Las Vegas will need to be postponed. The band is extremely disappointed but looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in September 2027," read the statement in September announcing the Vegas delay.

The upcoming 2027 concerts will mark their first time back on stage since July 31, their most recent performance.

Last month, the band shared the official trailer for Wind of Change, the upcoming biopic on the group.

Scorpions, 'Love, Peace, & Rock ’N’ Roll' 2027 Tour Dates

April 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

May 2 – Coruña, Spain – Coliseum de La Coruña

May 5 – Bilbao, Spain – Bizkaia Arena

May 8 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

May 12 – Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

May 15 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

May 19 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

May 22 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 3 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

June 6 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Arena Vilnius

June 9 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 12 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb

June 15 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

June 17 – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy Stadium

June 23 – Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla

June 26 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

June 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

July 3 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

July 6 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

July 9 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

July 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

July 15 – Nîmes, France – Arènes de Nîmes

July 18 – Milano, Italy – Unipol Arena

August 27 – Zapopan, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex

August 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

September 2 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Banamex

September 9 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 14 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 16 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 21 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 23 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

September 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada – PH Live at Planet Hollywood