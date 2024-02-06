Sammy Hagar Sees ‘Tinge of Jealousy’ in Roth Criticizing Wolfgang

Sammy Hagar has chimed in on the recent criticisms David Lee Roth has aimed at Wolfgang Van Halen.

Over the past few weeks, Roth has posted two separate rants on YouTube and social media criticizing Wolfgang. In the first, titled “This Crazy Kid,” the singer claimed, among other things, that Wolfgang complained he wasn’t getting enough attention onstage during Van Halen’s 2015 tour and that the bassist had some of Roth’s female guests removed from the band’s shows.

In a second diatribe titled “Family Therapy,” Roth took aim at A Different Kind of Truth, Wolfgang’s lone studio release with Van Halen. The bassist had previously suggested that Roth was the one blocking the LP’s release on streaming sites.

“Your album was DOA,” Roth countered in his recording. “Commercially speaking, you got your ass handed to you.” The singer also compared A Different Kind of Truth to the final fights of Muhammad Ali’s career: “Nobody wants to remember them because they were no fun.”

READ MORE: Van Halen Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Asked about Roth's comments, Hagar was forthright.

“Look, if you really think about what he said, it's like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something?” the Red Rocker noted to People, giving his perspective on the discourse.

“I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary,” Hagar continued. “That one's not working for him."

Sammy Hagar's Van Halen-Focused Tour Starts in July

Hagar is prepping to hit the road this summer with a set focussed on Van Halen material. It’s officially called the Best of All Worlds tour, but the singer has personally given it another name.

"I'm calling it the Thank You tour," he said. "For me it's thank you. Thank you, Eddie [Van Halen]. Thank you to the fans. Thank you for this wonderful life, being able to do this, because I don't know how much longer I can do it."

READ MORE: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked

Hagar previously said he planned to "invite every musician in every town” to join in on the shows, even extending an open invitation to Roth. Still, the Red Rocker soon clarified his offer was only for a guest appearance. "He can come out and sing a song on a show or two," Hagar explained, adding there was “no fucking way” he’d do the entire tour with Roth.