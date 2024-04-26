Sammy Hagar Recalls ‘Brutal’ Van Halen Tour with Broken Tailbone

Sammy Hagar recalled the “brutal” injury he sustained on the opening night of a Van Halen tour, leading to weeks of agony because the shows had to go on.

At the first of 28 performances under the Monsters of Rock banner in 1988 – with Metallica, Scorpions, Dokken and Kingdom Come along for the ride – Hagar suffered an accident on stage because he wasn’t familiar with the brand-new set the band were using.

“We had to have three sets to set up in different cities, because it took three days to set up,” Hagar explained in the video below. “It had these metal stairs… and I hadn’t performed on them."

He remembered the incident took place during “the first song, ‘Summer Nights’” – although that was actually the second song on the set list, with “There’s Only One Way to Rock” preceding it.

READ MORE: Sammy Hagar’s Real Name Isn’t Sammy Hagar – But He’s Cool With It

“I’m singing the first chorus, I’m stepping backwards; I stumble onto the stairs, and hit my tailbone right on the corner of one of the metal [edges],” he said.

“And it actually cut through my leather pants. And I was numb; I fell down on the stairs and I got back up and I kept singing, but I felt really weird. I reached back… bloody hand. I go, ‘Oh, my God!’ I felt the bump back there as big as an orange.

“Eddie was playing a long intro, and I ran over to my side of the stage, and I said to my guy, ‘What’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Dude, you don’t wanna know!’ … I can’t see it [but] I’m gonna faint.

“I make it through the show, get to the hospital – I had a fractured tailbone, vertebrae completely knocked out of whack. I had to have stitches across it, actually. It was brutal.”

Sammy Hagar’s Injury Meant He Got to Meet Sting

The torment was far from over. Describing it as “the worst injury I’ve ever had,” Hagar felt the pressure of the tour dates still to come. That pressure was made worse by his need to fly home to visit his doctor regularly – although it did offer one bright moment: “That’s how I met Sting – he was at my doctor’s office too!”

He continued: “It was horrendous until the last show… In Denver, Colorado, I couldn’t hit the high note in ‘Eagles Fly’ because I got a sinus infection [and] an ear infection from flying; I got run down; I was on antibiotics. Every day I had to have a doctor show up in my room and give me a steroid shot in the spot so I could stand up straight.”

He concluded: “It was brutal. Horrible. You don’t want that to ever happen to you!”

Watch Sammy Hagar Tell His Tailbone Story