The 35 Songs Rush Could Play on Their 2026 Reunion Tour

There’s a universe where Rush, newly reunited for their first tour in 11 years, pack their sets with wall-to-wall epics, dusting off 10 or so '70s prog-rock pieces like "The Fountain of Lamneth," the "Cygnus X-1" suite, and the entirety of "2112."

There’s another universe where they opt for quality and quantity, playing nothing but concise, radio-friendly staples like "Tom Sawyer" and "Time Stand Still."

With 19 albums and four decades of shapeshifting to pull from, surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson can design this comeback with whatever colors they choose.

Of course, we have recent history and common sense to guide us. This tour was never a guarantee, after all, given the death of drummer-lyricist Neil Peart in 2020 — one can imagine Lee and Lifeson will treat this moment as a celebration, surveying their catalog and tipping their hats to every era, like they did with their R40 run in 2015.

We also know, per a press release, that they’ll build each set list from a catalog of "35 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites."

So where does that information leave us? Well, since the trek doesn’t kick off until June 2026, mostly with plenty of time to geek out with speculation. Let’s place our bets on what that pool of 35 Rush songs will — and should — look like.

The Obvious Choices

These staples require no explanation. They’re among the most-played Rush songs ever, and all of them appeared during the R40 Tour. It would be truly shocking if they weren’t in the mix.

1. "Working Man" (1974, last played in 2015)

2. "The Spirit of Radio" (1980, last played in 2015)

3. "Tom Sawyer" (1981, last played in 2015)

4. "Red Barchetta" (1981, last played in 2015)

5. "Subdivisions" (1982, last played in 2015)

Semi-Safe Bets

6. Drum Solo

You can argue whether or not a drum solo should be considered an individual song, but it seems likely we’ll see a showcase from newcomer Anika Nilles, the virtuoso drummer who recently played with Jeff Beck. Peart’s solo spotlight became a Rush tradition, and it would make sense to let Nilles formally introduce herself to fans on stage.

7. "Anthem" (1975, last played in 2015)

They certainly don’t have to play something from every album, but this rhythmically giddy monster would be the natural pick from Fly By Night, allowing Nilles the opportunity to go nuts.

8. "Lakeside Park" (1975, last played in 2015)

As with anything else from the often-overlooked Caress of Steel, this dynamic rocker isn’t a total slam dunk of a prediction. But it does feel like the most natural fit from that album. (Let's hope, for everyone's sake, they don't play "I Think I’m Going Bald.")

9-11. "2112 Part I: Overture" / "2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx" / "2112 Part VII: Grand Finale" (1976, last played in 2015)

Here’s another opportunity to quibble over what constitutes a "song," but we’re separating these since Rush often only play two or three segments of this eight-part behemoth. It’s possible they could play the full suite, but given the crazy-high vocal register, their likely pursuit of variety, and the fact that these are the three most-played pieces from "2112," they seem like go-to picks. ("The Temples of Syrinx" is their top-played song of all time, followed by "Overture," assuming we don’t count Peart’s ever-shifting drum solos.)

12. "Closer to the Heart" (1977, last played in 2015)

It’s a classic early hit, offering shades of sweetness and vulnerability amid the power-trio fireworks. The only reason not to play it would be those insane high notes, but Lee is an expert in navigating around such challenges.

13. "Xanadu" (1977, last played in 2015)

We need the prog.

14. "Natural Science" (1980, last played in 2015)

Lifeson truly loves this nine-minute hard-prog suite, once telling Rolling Stone it was his "favorite song" to play live.

15. "Jacob’s Ladder" (1980, last played in 2015)

It’s dark, dramatic, and definitely a deep cut — before R40, they hadn’t played it live since 1980. But it sounded so great a decade ago. Why not keep that flame lit?

16. "YYZ" (1981, last played in 2015)

Arguably Rush’s definitive instrumental (though "La Villa Strangiato" might have something to say about that), this slice of heavy, head-banging Morse Code prog feels like a mostly-sure thing.

17. "Distant Early Warning" (1984, last played in 2015)

One fascinating element of this tour is that, for the first time ever, Rush will be expanding past the trio format, allowing Lee to stop multi-tasking to the point of madness. Instead of singing, playing bass, and handling both keyboards and bass pedals, he’ll have some help. That extra pair of hands will come in handy on the synth-heavy '80s classics, including — maybe — "Distant Early Warning."

18. "Far Cry" (2007, last played in 2015)

This punchy Snakes & Arrows single has been a regular part of the set list since 2007, and there's no good reason to boot it out.

19. "Headlong Flight" (2012, last played in 2015)

Rush have a real fondness for 2012’s Clockwork Angels, their as-yet-final LP. Understandably so — it’s one of the most exciting and fully realized prog albums by a band of their vintage. They routinely played two or three Angels songs during the R40 Tour, but there’s a decent chance they’ll only do one this time out, given the catalog jam. They’ve played the bruising "Headlong Flight" the most.

Maybes

20. "Cygnus X-1" (1977, last played in 2015)

This pick brings up many questions: Will they just do the instrumental sections? Will they weave it into a drum solo? Will they choose to cut it since they played it in 2015? Will they really play this many songs from A Farewell to Kings? We shall see.

21. "Limelight" (1981, last played in 2013)

Rush didn’t play the hooky and philosophical "Limelight," one of their signature radio hits, on the R40 Tour, but hopefully they haven’t put it out to pasture. It’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t make the cut of 35.

22. "Dreamline" (1991, last played in 2013)

Few human beings have played the bass guitar with as much force as Lee on this aggressive single, which topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart for four weeks.

23. "Animate" (1993, last played in 2015)

If we want to show Counterparts some love, this is the obvious place to start.

24. "One Little Victory" (2002, last played in 2015)

Vapor Trails isn’t the most popular Rush album — many fans, and even the band, were unhappy with the final mix — but "One Little Victory" has managed to stick around on stage.

If You’re Taking Requests…

25. "La Villa Strangiato (An Exercise in Self-Indulgence") (1978, last played in 2011)

It’s a bit of a long shot — but if there's any 10-minute prog-fusion instrumental worth working in, it’s this Hemispheres classic. After all, it would be a perfect showcase for all three players, even allowing Lee to rest his voice during a taxing show.

26. "Freewill" (1980, last played in 2011)

It will have been 15 years, so the craving’s there for this brightly arpeggiated rocker.

27-29. "Witch Hunt" / "Vital Signs"(1981, last played in 2011) / "The Camera Eye" (1981, last played in 2015)

At the risk of, um, playing the entire Moving Pictures album (although, really, we wouldn’t complain), these deep cuts need to be involved. So much stunning synth, so little time.

30. "The Analog Kid" (1982, last played in 2013)

It sounds like it’s in Lee’s comfortable vocal range, and they could probably play it in their sleep. And that synth-swept chorus hits so, so hard.

31. "New World Man" (1982, last played in 2002)

OK, the odds aren’t necessarily with us here — Rush haven’t played the New Wave-y "New World Man" since 2002, and even that was their first time since…1986. But they have to mix in a few surprises, right? Plus, why has this one been on the shelf for so long? It’s incredibly catchy, and it’s their highest-charting single ever, reaching No. 21 on the Hot 100. The people have spoken.

32. "The Big Money" (1985, last played in 2013)

Rush’s 11th album, Power Windows, is stacked with synthesizers, so why not take advantage of the expanded lineup and play more of this stuff?

33. "Manhattan Project" (1985, last played in 2013)

Ditto. Plus, we need to differentiate a bit from R40 — here’s another logical option.

34. "Time Stand Still" (1987, last played in 2011)

Any Rush set could use some pop energy to round out the virtuosity.

35. "The Pass" (1989, last played in 2013)

Peart is one of rock’s greatest rock lyricists, and a perfect example is this poignant, atmospheric piece. "I think 'The Pass' is really beautiful," Lifeson told Classic Rock in 2015. "That was one of those songs that happened very quickly." Playing it live would be a fitting way to honor that wise wordsmith.

