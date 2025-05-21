Ronnie Radke Says He Called FBI About Tommy Lee Catfishing Drama

Ronnie Radke said he’d called the FBI in to deal with the catfishing drama involving himself, Tommy Lee and Lee’s estranged wife Brittany Furlan.

Amid the revelation that the couple are living apart, allegedly as a result of the Motley Crue drummer’s drinking, Furlan accused Falling In Reverse singer Radke of having contacted her on Snapchat.

Radke previously denied the suggestion, and in a new interview with TMZ he said he was determined to see his name cleared.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted,” he said of the situation. “There’s multiple other girls as well who are involved in the same Snapchat, and I just don’t want people getting tricked and duped.

“And so the FBI are now involved and it’s a felony; it’s a crime, so it’s pretty serious, I guess.”

Asked if he’d been a victim of fake social media accounts before, he said: “I see it a lot. I see multiple Ronnie Radke accounts and stuff like that, but I don’t take it serious – it’s very obvious that it’s not … real. So this one took me by surprise.”

He reported that he’d undertaken a “deep dive” as the drama continued to unfold, and discovered that a number of fake accounts were involved in addition to the main one.

Confirming that Lee had direct messaged him and was “very upset,” Radke insisted he’d never met Furlan. “I’ve never spoken to her once in my life – that’s the crazy thing.

Ronnie Radke Apologizes to Tommy Lee

“I [reached out] when she was saying it was me, because I was starting to get a little upset. And by the way, I feel bad for her and for all the other people involved in this.”

He continued: “I just don’t want to be called obsessed with somebody I don’t even know. I fucking love Tommy; I’m a huge fan of Motley Crue and Tommy… So Tommy, if you’re watching this, much respect. I apologize. I don’t know what else to say.”

Pressed further, he expressed certainty that federal agents were going to identify the culprit and added: “I want to prove to everyone it’s not me… You’d think if I was gonna catfish somebody I would just use, uh, not my name!”