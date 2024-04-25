Rolling Stones Announce Openers for ’24 Hackney Diamonds Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced the opening acts for their '24 Hackney Diamonds tour, which kicks off in Houston on April 28.

The band will play more than 20 shows across the U.S. through July 17. Most dates will feature exclusive opening acts, though a few artists will perform at more than one concert on the tour.

The Stones have lined up a diverse lineup of openers for the upcoming tour, including blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., veteran soul singer Bettye Lavette and punk band the Linda Lindas.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones, 'Hackney Diamonds': Album Review

Some artists have opened for the Stones before, such as Ghost Hounds and KALEO. But many are first-timers in the gig. You can see the band's tour dates and each city's scheduled opening act below.

Where Are the Rolling Stones Performing in 2024?

After the '24 Hackney Diamonds tour starts on April 28, the band will perform throughout the U.S., stopping at 20 cities - including Seattle, Atlanta, Cleveland and Los Angeles - before wrapping up the dates on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The group released its first album of new material since 2005 in October. Upon its release, Hackney Diamonds was greeted with enthusiastic reviews; it also claimed the No. 1 spot for best album in UCR's year-end writers' poll.

You can find more information about the tour at the Stones' website.

The Rolling Stones '24 Hackney Diamonds Tour

April 28 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX - Gary Clark Jr.

May 2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May 7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ - Carin Leon; Electric Mud

May 11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV - The Pretty Reckless

May 15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA - Joe Bonamassa

May 23 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ - To be announced

May 26 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ - Lawrence

May 30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA - The Red Clay Strays

June 3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL - Tyler Childers

June 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA - Ghost Hounds

June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA - KALEO

June 15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, OH - Ghost Hounds

June 20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO - Widespread Panic

June 27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL - Bettye LaVette

June 30 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL - Lainey Wilson

July 5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC - Ghost Hounds

July 10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA - The War and Treaty

July 13 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA - The Linda Lindas

July 17 - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA - The Beaches