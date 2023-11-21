Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour Is Sponsored by AARP … Seriously

When the Rolling Stones announced their 2024 North American tour, fans were surprised to see the trek’s sponsor: AARP.

Many onlookers initially thought the collaboration was a joke. After all, the Stones’ musicians are all of a distinguished age – Mick Jagger is 80, Keith Richards is 79 (turning 80 in December), and the youngest member, Ronnie Wood, is 76. AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons) seemed a little too on-the-nose to be the tour’s true sponsor, but indeed that is the case.

“AARP is sponsoring Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds, and members can get early access to tickets,” declared a statement on the organization’s official website. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on Dec. 1, however as part of their sponsorship, AARP members will have access to a presale that begins Nov. 29.​​

Upon announcement, the tour -- and its sponsor -- began trending on social media. “You know you're getting old when you get early access to Rolling Stones tickets because ‘you know a guy’ and ‘your guy’ is the AARP,” joked one user. Others noted the sponsorship felt “like an admittedly obvious joke becoming reality.”

Where Will the Rolling Stones Be Touring in 2024?

“The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again!” the band declared when revealing their 2024 plans. “We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!”

The rock legends will traipse all over North America next year, performing in a total of 16 cities.

The trek kicks off April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston​. Further stops include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas​, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

​The Stones’ 2024 tour will be in support of their recently released album, Hackney Diamonds. The LP marked their first release of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

