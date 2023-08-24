Listen to Roger Waters’ New Version of Pink Floyd’s ‘Time’

Roger Waters has released another song from his upcoming The Dark Side of the Moon Redux album. You can listen to his new version of Pink Floyd's "Time" below.

He has rerecorded all of Pink Floyd's classic 1973 album without any of his former bandmates. Waters released the first song, "Money," last month.

"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time," Waters said in a press release announcing the album. "The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave [Gilmour], Rick [Wright], Nick [Mason] and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a re-imagined version."

Drummer Mason was given a preview of the album and highly praised it. "He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on," Mason said earlier this year. "And I [wrote] to him and said, 'Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!' It was and is. It's not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it's an interesting add-on to the thing."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux includes all 10 songs from the original album plus a new 13-minute original composition. It will be released on Oct. 6 and is currently available for preorder.