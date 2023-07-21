Roger Waters Announces ‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’ Release

Roger Waters will release The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, a reinterpretation of his former band Pink Floyd's famous 1973 album, on Oct. 6.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time," Waters said in a press release announcing the album.

"The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition," he noted. "But Dave [Gilmour], Rick [Wright], Nick [Mason] and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a re-imagined version."

The vinyl edition of The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will conclude with a new 13-minute original composition inspired by the Dark Side rerecording process.

You can hear the new version of "Money" below.

The project first came to light in February when Waters gave The Telegraph a preview of the reworked songs. In the accompanying interview, Waters was preemptively defensive of the project, understanding that some would question his desire to rerecord such a timeless album.

“I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap!” Waters declared. “Of course, we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So … blah!”

A month later, he was more candid regarding the project.

“It's not a replacement for the original, which, obviously, is irreplaceable,” Waters explained on Facebook. “But it is a way for the 79-year-old man to look back across the intervening 50 years into the eyes of the 29-year[-old] and say, to quote a poem of mine about my father, ‘We did our best, we kept his trust, our dad would have been proud of us.’ And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick and Rick and Dave and I have every right to be very proud of.”

Mason, for his part, was impressed with Waters’ new version of The Dark Side of the Moon. The drummer was sent a copy of the re-imagined album and liked what he heard. “I [wrote] to [Waters] and said, 'Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!' It was and is," Mason admitted. "It's not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it's an interesting add-on to the thing."

Roger Waters, 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Track Listing

1. "Speak to Me"

2. "Breathe"

3. "On the Run"

4. "Time"

5. "Great Gig in the Sky"

6. "Money"

7. "Us and Them"

8. "Any Colour You'd Like"

9. "Brain Damage"

10. "Eclipse"

11. An Original Composition