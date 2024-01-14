Roger Daltrey on the Who: ‘That Part of My Life Is Over’

There are currently no future touring plans in place for the Who, and Roger Daltrey is content with that.

The singer recently spoke with The Times about the band's status, explaining that he'd need to discuss whatever happens next with bandmate Pete Townshend. "I don't write the songs. I never did," Daltrey said. "We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

Presently, the Who is scheduled to perform at the last of Daltrey's cancer charity shows, which will take place in London in March. (Other performers include Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Robert Plant and Eddie Vedder.)

READ MORE: The Who Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Last year, following their orchestral tour, Townshend expressed a similar point of view. "I think it's time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next," the guitarist noted. "Because [the final summer tour stop] shouldn't feel like the end of anything, but it feels like the end of an era."

Townshend added that he had asked Daltrey to speak with him, though whether that conversation came to fruition is unclear. "It's a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?" Townshend said then. "So, I wrote to Roger and said, 'Come on, let's have a chat and see what's there.'"