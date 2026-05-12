Roger Daltrey has confirmed a string of new solo U.S. dates that could "possibly" be his last. The Great Night Out shows will unfold about a year after the Who ended their North American Farewell Tour.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Presales begin at 10AM local time on Wednesday, May 13. General ticketing follows at the same time on Friday, May 15, both through Ticketmaster. An updated overview of summer 2026's biggest rock show can be found below, as well.

Daltrey's most recent dates on 2024's Semi-Acoustic Tour included Who favorites like "Baba O'Riley" and "Who Are You" as well as deeper cuts and select solo songs. He'll be appearing with members of the touring band from the Who's final shows. Other on-stage contributors were also part of his 2024 tour, as well.

Is This Roger Daltrey's Final U.S. Solo Tour?

"With my present lineup of nine musicians, I have this opportunity to see your beautiful country and enjoy the hospitality you have shown me over so many years," Daltrey told Rolling Stone. He said he'll be switching things up since he's "always searching for different soundscapes to present the songs. It's a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, the Who is set to release Live at Eden Project, an intimate concert recording that finds Daltrey and fellow co-founding member Pete Townshend backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra amid a striking network of biomes in the Cornish countryside. The album arrives on May 29.

Roger Daltrey recently wrapped up a farewell tour with the Who. (William Snyder / Trinifold, Getty Images) Roger Daltrey recently wrapped up a farewell tour with the Who. (William Snyder / Trinifold, Getty Images) loading...

Daltrey's upcoming U.S. tour dates are all in August and September. He's describing these shows as "one more for the road," hinting that he might also be nearing retirement.

"After finishing the Who's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same," Daltrey told Rolling Stone. "After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive – I'll see."

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Roger Daltrey's 2026 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

8/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

8/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater

8/28-29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater

9/1 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

9/2 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

9/4 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank for the Arts

9/5 – Reno, NV @ The Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

9/11 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

9/12 – New Lenox, IL @ New Lenox Performing Arts Pavillion

9/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

9/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

9/20 – Springfield, MA @ The Big E

9/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

9/24 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/25 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

9/27 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

9/29 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre