Rod Stewart and Jools Holland to Release ‘Swing Fever’ in 2024

Rod Stewart will release a new album, Swing Fever, on Feb. 23, 2024.

The album is a collaboration with Jools Holland, and features 13 covers of classic big band numbers.

Swing Fever is currently available for pre-ordering, but ahead of the release you can listen to their first single, "Almost Like Being in Love," as well as view the complete track listing, below.

"I don't think we had one single debate about the songs we wanted to do and we could've kept recording for another year," Stewart said to Rolling Stone of the album, noting that it was recorded live. "We agreed on absolutely everything."

"Rod does it naturally and when we sit at the piano he just sings them and it's a natural feel," Holland added. "He's spent his life illuminating the world with his voice, but this music has always been there too, whether it's a part of the blues and the swing and he understands that fully."

'Swing Fever' on the Road?

Stewart currently has solo tour dates scheduled across the globe in 2024, including a Las Vegas residency, but both he and Holland have expressed an interest in potentially touring together.

"I can't think of anything better than that, you know," Holland said. "This music sits very comfortably for us and that's the thing. We've had a lifetime of playing live and communicating with people and it’s the best way to get five minutes of peace and quiet, going on tour!"

Stewart has previously stated that he would like to prioritize his current work over his older hits. "I just want to leave all the rock 'n' roll stuff behind," he said earlier this year, "for a while, maybe."

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland, 'Swing Fever,' Track Listing

1. "Lullaby of Broadway"

2. "Oh Marie"

3. "Sentimental Journey"

4. "Pennies From Heaven"

5. "Night Train"

6. "Love Is the Sweetest Thing"

7. "Them There Eyes"

8. "Good Rockin' Tonight"

9. "Ain't Misbehavin'"

10. "Frankie & Johnny"

11. "Walkin' My Baby Back Home"

12. "Almost Like Being in Love"

13. "Tennessee Waltz"