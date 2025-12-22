Rock’s Best Christmas Song Bracket: Only the Final Four Remain!

Our quest to discover rock's best Christmas song has reached the final four.

Only Elvis Presley, David Bowie (with Bing Crosby), Eagles and John Lennon remain in the running for this holiday honor.

You can vote once an hour in these two semifinal battles until 11:59PM EST on Tuesday, Dec. 23. The finals will start the next morning, and the winner will be revealed on Christmas day - gonna be honest, most likely NOT first thing in the morning.

David Bowie (and Bing Crosby) vs. Elvis Presley

After dispatching Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" in round one, then defeating Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" in round two, David Bowie and Bing Crosby fine themselves face to face with Elvis Presley.

The King got here by besting Elton John and then the Beach Boys. Will he also make it a "Blue Christmas for Bowie and Crosby? That's up to you!

Hear Elvis Presley Perform 'Blue Christmas'

Bing Crosby & David Bowie Perform 'Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy'

Eagles vs. John Lennon

Although any hopes of a Lennon / McCartney finals were dashed in round one, Lennon has outlasted both Bruce Springsteen and Dan Folgelberg to reach the semifinals. He's going up against the Eagles, who beat out the Pretenders and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers so far.

Hear Eagles Perform 'Please Come Home for Christmas'

Hear John Lennon Perform 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)'