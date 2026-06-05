15 Iconic Rock Video Vixens: Where Are They Now?

There was a time when MTV was the ambassador of everything that was cool. Every day, the cable channel would pump the coolest new artists into living rooms across America, and music fans couldn't get enough of it. But there was an unexpected byproduct of the rise of MTV: The Video Vixen.

Rock stars and gorgeous women already had a long history together -- if you don't believe us, go ask the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Led Zeppelin, etc. Still, the Video Vixen was different. MTV made image more important than ever, and even the most confident and charismatic rock star knew having a stunning video co-star was good for business.

It'd be lazy to say that Video Vixens were just eye candy. Yes, looks were (obviously) important, and there were certainly many clips that just included gratuitous TNA. But many of these women also became heavily integrated into a band's persona. Music videos directors crafted narratives that purposefully included important roles for these magnetic beauties, giving many of them further depth than simply dancing around on screen.

READ MORE: 30 Greatest '80s Music Videos

Video Vixens became an important part of MTV's pop-culture impact, but what happened to these women after their music video fame died down?

Below, we've collected 15 Iconic Rock Video Vixen, and given updates on what they're doing today. While some enjoyed massively successful acting and modeling careers, others moved onto the quiet life out of the limelight. Our list includes entrepreneurs, artists, stay at home moms and reality TV stars. There are also a couple of vixens who are sadly no longer with us, but their music video legacy lives on.