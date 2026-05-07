There really is no other TV show like The Simpsons, the iconic animated series that holds the record for longest running scripted program in television history.

For decades, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the extended world of Springfield has entertained millions around the globe. The series also holds the distinction for most cameos ever on a program, with more than 800 celebrities appearing on the show over the years.

The list of those who have lent their voices to The Simpsons runs the gambit of entertainment. Oscar winning actors, icons of Hollywood, viral stars, politicians – the array of celebrities is daunting. Many rock stars have also appeared in the series, sometimes playing themselves, or at other points portraying a character.

READ MORE: When 'The Simpsons' Rocked Out With 'Homerpalooza'

For most musicians, getting immortalized as a yellow cartoon figure is a career highlight. Aerosmith, U2, Tom Petty, Elton John, James Brown, the Ramones and three of the Beatles are just some of the famous artists who’ve guest starred on the show.

On several occasions, The Simpsons’ writers have also crafted entire storylines around rock stars. The most notable example is the 1996 episode “Homerpalooza,” which featured Peter Frampton, Cypress Hill and Smashing Pumpkins. The beloved episode -- which found Homer performing on a Lollapalooza-like traveling festival -- remains a fan favorite.

While it may feel like The Simpsons can land any celebrity cameo they want, that's not actually true. Surprisingly, an assortment of musicians have declined the opportunity to appear on the show for various reasons. Here are 14 famous rock stars who rejected The Simpsons.

Simpsons featured image via YouTube channel @nextofken.