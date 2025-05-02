The 10 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

If there's one thing that can unite rock fans of all stripes, it's being upset with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's why we made this list of the 10 Worst Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs.

Since 1986, the Cleveland institution has enshrined artists who have shaped and pushed the genre forward. Artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording, and five to seven enter the Hall each year.

According to the Rock Hall itself, relevant criteria include "an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique."

Needless to say, this is an imperfect science.

It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that such small annual classes lead to an inevitable log jam, with many worthy artists taking years or even decades to get inducted after they first become eligible. Others, it seems, have simply fallen by the wayside, doomed to be ignored by the Hall forever.

Certain genres get worse treatment than others. The Rock Hall is notoriously behind the curve when it comes to heavy metal and alternative rock, overlooking some of the most significant acts of the past 40 years as fans continue to cry foul. As the Hall expands its scope to include country, pop and hip-hop, induction feels even further out of reach for these rock artists — and ultimately, the Rock Hall suffers most for it.

Here at UCR, we feel your pain and empathize with your frustrations. From metal to indie rock to singer-songwriters, here are our picks for the 10 Worst Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs.