Robert Plant will log plenty of frequent-flyer miles this summer as he continues a tour in support of his Top 5 U.K. hit Saving Grace. Shows begin this weekend and continue into July in South America and then Europe.

Check out the complete list of dates, cities and venues below. For more information or tickets, head over to Robert Plant's official website. An updated look at 2026's biggest summer rock shows is also below.

In addition to featured vocalist singer Suzi Dian, Plant's backing band for the new studio project and tour includes drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brow. Also called Saving Grace, they began playing with Plant in 2019.

Robert Plant's new album 'Saving Grace' soared to No. 4 in the U.K. (Matthew Wilkening, UCR) Robert Plant's new album 'Saving Grace' soared to No. 4 in the U.K. (Matthew Wilkening, UCR) loading...

Where Is Robert Plant Playing This Summer?

Plant's South American leg of shows includes four May stops in Argentina, highlighted by two concerts in Buenos Aires, and then three appearances in Brazil. In June and July, he's set to perform three concerts in Croatia, two in Turkey and Greece, and another in Bulgaria.

This tour began in mid-March with more than 15 U.S. shows over three weeks. Plant played a well-received gig at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, before wrapping up in America.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

The 10-song Saving Grace LP includes a mix of originals and covers of songs by Moby Grape and others. They showcased several new tracks last year during an appearance on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert that also included "Gallows Pole," a traditional song Plant originally reinterpreted for Led Zeppelin III.

Listen to Robert Plant’s Tiny Desk Concert

Robert Plant's 2026 South American and European Tour

5/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Gran Rex

5/11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Gran Rex

5/14 – Cordoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Musica

5/16 – Rosario, Argentina @ Metropolitano Rosario

5/19 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Auditorio Araujo Vianna

5/21 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio Hall

5/24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Ibirapuera Park's C6Fest

6/20-22 – Sibenik, Croatia @ St. Michaels Fortress

7/2 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre

7/3 – Ankara, Turkey @ Bilkent Odeon

7/6 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Roman Theatre of Philippopolis

7/9 – Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre

7/11 – Halkidiki, Greece @ Sani Festival