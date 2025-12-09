Robert Plant has announced a run of new tour dates for spring 2026 with his band Saving Grace.

The tour, billed as Robert Plant With Saving Grace and Suzi Dian, will return to the U.S. for more than 15 shows over three weeks starting in mid-March.

The band performed three weeks of sold-out shows in November to promote their album, Saving Grace. The album was released in September and was named UCR's Top Rock Album of 2025.

READ MORE: Top 20 Rock Albums of 2025

In addition to Plant and singer Suzi Dian, Saving Grace includes drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brow.

robert plant tour 2026 Nonesuch loading...

Their album, like many of Plant's recent records, features a mix of Americana and roots music mixed with traditional country, blues and gospel. The 10-song record includes covers of songs by Moby Grape, Blind Willie Johnson and Low.

Plant and Saving Grace began playing together in 2019 near Plant's home in the Welsh borderlands. Saving Grace is their first record together.

Where Is Robert Plant Playing in 2026?

The new tour dates begin on March 14 in Albuquerque. For the next three weeks, they will play shows in Dallas, Memphis, Louisville and Philadelphia before a final stop in New York on April 7.

Included in the concerts are stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Knoxville's Big Ears Festival. You can find more information about Plant and Saving Grace's upcoming tour at Plant's website.

The group recently performed a 30-minute set for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert, which included a Led Zeppelin favorite. You can watch it below.

Watch Robert Plant's Tiny Desk Concert

Robert Plant With Saving Grace and Suzi Dian 2026 Tour

March 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

March 16 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

March 18 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 19 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 21 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

March 22 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

March 24 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

March 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

March 29 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

March 31 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

April 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 2 - Newport News, VA - Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts

April 4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

April 6 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

April 7 - New York, NY - Cathedral of St. John the Divine