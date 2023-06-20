Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Perform Live

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox took their popular home video series to the stage with a recent performance at the annual Isle of Wight festival. The show also doubled as a preview of the couple's upcoming U.K. tour.

The married pair performed several covers, including Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" and David Bowie's "Heroes." Fripp memorably played lead guitar on Bowie's 1977 studio version of the classic song. You can watch his and Wilcox's Idol cover below.

"This is one of the best songs from 1989", Willcox said at the show, introducing the song, which was released in 1983. "Well, let's be truthful about this. It's one of the best songs of the 1980s!"

Fripp and Wilcox are scheduled to perform more than a dozen shows across the U.K. this fall, a trek billed as the "Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour." The live dates, which begin Sept. 30, are an extension of their viral YouTube series "Sunday Lunch," in which they perform famous cover songs from their home.

A complete list of their tour dates can be seen below. Tickets are on sale now.

Fripp and Willcox first tried out some live covers last month at a pair of shows in Worchester, not far from where the couple lives. They played Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" and Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir."

"We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the U.K.," Willcox said in an earlier press release [via Consequence]. "This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!"

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 Tour

Sept. 30 – Wimborne, UK @ Tivoli

Oct. 1 – Cheltenham, UK @ Town Hall

Oct. 7 – Harrogate, UK @ Royal Hall

Oct. 8 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse

Oct. 9 – Manchester, UK @ Salford Lowry

Oct. 14 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall

Oct. 16 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

Oct. 19 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex

Oct. 20 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil

Oct. 21 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct. 25 – Buxton, UK @ Opera House

Oct. 26 – Shrewsbury, UK @ Theatre Severn

Oct. 28 – Swansea, UK @ Grand Theatre

Oct. 29 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall