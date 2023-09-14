Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s Video Series Will Become a Movie

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox's Sunday Lunch cover song series will reportedly be made into a movie.

Willcox mentioned the project in a recent interview with eonmusic.

"We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment," she said. "We won't be in it. It's for actors to play, but that's all in the back kind of pool of what do you call preproduction. All of that's going on."

The Origins of Fripp and Willcox's 'Sunday Lunch'

Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the husband and wife have covered dozens of songs in their video series, ranging from Nirvana and Metallica to Rage Against the Machine and the Rolling Stones.

"My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people's spirits in hard times," Fripp said to The Telegraph last year. "Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do."

The couple brought their series to the stage in June and performed a few covers at the annual Isle of Wight festival. According to Willcox, they plan to continue performing cover songs live. They plan their take on Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "Relax" on Dec. 1.

For now, though, Willcox is sharing only a few details about the documentary. "I mean, movies take years, you know," she noted. "For even the scripts to be accepted, so who knows what will happen?"