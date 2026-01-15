Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will join forces this summer for the Freaks on Parade tour, with support from Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu and '90s industrial rockers Orgy.

The monthlong trek begins on Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes on Sept. 20 in Concord, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 23. You can see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: Marilyn Manson Tour Kickoff Canceled Amid Online Protests

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Freaks on Parade 2026 Tour Poster

Rob Zombie Marilyn Manson 2026 Freaks on Parade Tour Poster Marilyn Manson, Facebook loading...

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's Tumultuous Tour History

Zombie and Manson have plenty of shared history together, both onstage and off. The shock-rockers embarked on the Twins of Evil joint tour in 2012, famously hurling verbal assaults at each other onstage during the Detroit stop.

The singers later made amends and embarked on the Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour in 2018, followed by the Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour in 2019.

Zombie, meanwhile, has used the Freaks on Parade moniker for tours with Alice Cooper in recent years.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Freaks on Parade 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 30 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 1 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 4 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 9 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 17 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord