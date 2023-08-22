Ringo Starr Announces Next EP, ‘Rewind Forward’

Ringo Starr has announced a new EP titled Rewind Forward, which he'll release on Oct. 13. The former Beatle will preview the four-song set with the title track on Friday.

You can preorder Rewind Forward now and see the track listing below.

"Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue — it's just one of those lines like A Hard Day's Night. It just came to me. But it doesn't really make sense,” Starr said in a press release. "I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: Sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first."

Rewind Forward will mark Starr's fourth EP released in three years, following 2021's Zoom In and Change the World and 2022's EP3. He co-wrote the title track with engineer Bruce Sugar ("We've been writing a song now for every EP," Starr said) and collaborated with a slew of famous friends on the rest.

All Starr Band and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather wrote "Shadows on the Wall" along with Toto singer Joseph Williams, Paul McCartney wrote "Feeling the Sunlight" and former Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench wrote "Miss Jean." Other contributors include Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kipp Lennon and Marky Lennon.

Starr will release Rewind Forward on the final day of the All Starr Band's U.S. tour, which kicks off on Sept. 15 in Stateline, Nevada, and concludes on Oct. 13 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Ringo Starr, 'Rewind Forward' Track Listing

1. "Shadows on the Wall"

2. "Feeling the Sunlight"

3. "Rewind Forward"

4. "Miss Jean"