Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce Fall Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for his All Star Band. Spring concerts were previously announced; the new run of shows will take place in the fall.

The nine new dates start on Sept. 12 in Omaha and run through Sept. 25 with a show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Starr will also release a new EP, Crooked Boy, on Saturday for Record Store Day; a digital edition will arrive on April 26. "February Sky," the first single from the EP, was released last week. You can hear it below.

In other news, Starr's old band the Beatles will see their long-shelved 1970 film Let It Be receive a proper release. Disney+ will air a remastered version of the movie, about the making of the band's last-released album, on May 8.

Peter Jackson, who was behind 2021's acclaimed docuseries Get Back is also heading restoration of the upcoming project.

Where Is Ringo Starr's All Star Band Playing in 2024?

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. They will launch a spring tour on May 22 in Las Vegas; that run will wrap up on June 9 in Austin.

The group will resume touring in September with the new dates, which include stops in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. You can see the full list of 202 tour dates below.

More information is available at Starr's website.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2024 Tour

May 22 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 24 Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

May 25 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 26 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 28 San Bernadino, CA – Yaamava Theatre

May 29 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 31 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

June 1 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

June 5 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

June 6 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

June 8 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

June 9 Austin, TX - The Moody Theater

Sept 12 Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

Sept 14 New Lenox, IL - Performing Arts Pavillion @ The Commons

Sept 15 Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Sept 17 Washington DC - The Anthem

Sept 18 Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

Sept 20 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 22 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

Sept 24 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept 25 New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall