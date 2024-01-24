Rick Wakeman Announces Final Solo Tour, with New Yes-Based Music

Rick Wakeman has announced the first dates of what’s to be his final solo tour of America, promising an all-new show when he hits the road in March.

The former Yes keyboardist said he wants to concentrate on composing and recording in the future, bringing an end to his lengthy tour commitments.

It was also revealed that each performance will include a new 30-minute piece, based on the themes Wakeman embedded in the Yes catalogue during his four stints with the prog icons. It’s titled simply “Yessonata.”

His first run of dates – which include music, the possibility of guest stars, and his popular style of autobiographical stories – can be seen below, with more appearances to be announced.

“I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday - for those of you who wish to send me a card, it’s May 18th!” he said in a statement. “But there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now – and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date.”

He added: “I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me… I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years.”

Some dates are on sale now with others becoming available on Jan. 26. Visit RWCC.com for details.

Rick Wakeman’s 2024 U.S Tour - First Leg

3/19 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

3/20 – Montclair, NJ @Wellmont Theatre

3/22 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

3/23 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

3/24 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

3/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

3/27 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns

3/28 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns

3/29 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre