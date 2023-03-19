Rick Allen ‘Focusing on Healing’ in First Post-Attack Statement

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen said he was “focusing on healing” after being attacked earlier this week outside his Fort Lauderdale hotel.

The rocker was enjoying an off night after Def Leppard performed in Hollywood, Fla. on March 12. While having a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons hotel, Allen -- who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984 -- was allegedly ambushed by 19 year-old Max Edward Hartley and knocked to the ground. A police report indicated that Allen hit "his head on the ground causing injury" as a result of the assault.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support,” Allen recently tweeted, giving his first official statement since the attack. “Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space.”

“We are focusing on healing for everyone involved,” the drummer continued. “We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people.”

Allen then went on to again praise everyone who has helped him and offered their support this week.

“To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all,” he noted. “Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard are currently amid a planned break in touring. The band is scheduled to resume their worldwide trek with Motley Crue in May, beginning with a concert in Sheffield, England on the 22nd.